Canmore woman injured after being attacked by bear

A Canmore woman was attacked by a bear on Sunday evening while in an area that had been closed due to bear activity, according to WildSmart.

The organization, based in Canmore, took to its Facebook page on Monday evening to share details of the attack.

In the post, WildSmart says the woman was with her dog in the closure area near the Canmore Reservoir when it happened.

“She has been treated in the hospital for her injuries and released,” WildSmart said. “The dog was unharmed.”

Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating.

The area was closed on July 28 due to numerous bears seen feeding on berries.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, Albertaparks.ca advises visitors to:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray (video).

Learn more about bear safety on the Alberta Parks webpage or at WildSmart.ca.

