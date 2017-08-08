Cape Breton man facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to break into vehicles
A 25-year-old man faces charges in connection to attempted vehicle entries in Glace Bay, N.S. on Monday morning.
The man is charged with trespassing and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to reports of a person checking door handles on vehicles shortly after 1 a.m.
Officers patrolled the area and eventually found a man fitting the description given by a witness. He was arrested without incident.
The 25-year-old was later released and will appear in court on September 27.
