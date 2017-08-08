Police investigate homicide in Winnipeg’s Garden City area
Winnipeg police confirm they are investigating a homicide in Garden City after closing down a street over the weekend.
On Sunday officers taped off Court Avenue around 3:40 a.m. after a report of an assault. It remained closed for the majority of the day.
Police officials haven’t released any information about the victim.
A police spokesperson said more details will be released on Tuesday.
