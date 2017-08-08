Traffic
Work starts on two Saskatoon road projects

Work starts on two Saskatoon road projects– Clarence Avenue widening and 8th Street access ramp to Idylwyld Drive.

Two new Saskatoon road projects get underway on Tuesday.

Crews will adding a second northbound lane on Clarence Avenue between Glasgow Street and Wilson Crescent.

Construction will take place in phases to reduce the impact on traffic and two-way traffic is expected in the southbound lanes for most of the project.

There may also be lane and turning restrictions during the project.

Work is expected to take four weeks to complete.

City officials said the additional lane will improve safety, smooth the traffic flow and reduce delays.

The need for the additional lane was identified during the Neighbourhood Traffic Review.

Crews will also be working on the access ramp from 8th Street to Idylwyld Drive.

The ramp will be closed for five days for water and sewer connection upgrades.

Detour signs will be in place directing drivers to alternate routes and access points.

Work on this project is expected to last five days, barring unforeseen circumstances and the weather.

