Man transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash at Jane and Alliance
One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s Roselands neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue south of Eglinton Avenue.
Toronto EMS said one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.
The area remains closed for the police investigation.
