Man stabbed on Mount Royal

A 56-year-old man was stabbed on Monday night while walking on Mount Royal with his 31-year-old son.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, the incident took place shortly before 10 p.m.

Boisselle said throughout the night the victim’s condition worsened and he is now in critical condition.

“At the beginning he was conscious and he was speaking with police officers,” Boisselle said. “He is now in critical condition at the hospital and we fear for his life.”

Boisselle said the victim’s son told police the suspect appeared and stabbed the 56-year-old in the stomach.

The suspect fled the scene.

“We’re asking the help of the population if they saw something to call 9-1-1 or by anonymous call at Info-Crime cause we don’t have any details on the suspect, on how and why this happened,” Boisselle said.