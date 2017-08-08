Rogers Cup kicks off with seeming all-time high hype around Canadian tennis

Could it be a new era in Canadian sports?

On Monday, Quebec celebrities gathered to officially kick off the Rogers Cup in Montreal atop of Uniprix stadium.

There was a feeling in the air that tennis had finally claimed a top podium spot in the big time sports category.

“We’ve developed great Quebecers, great Canadians on the world scene,” baseball analyst Rodger Brulotte said.

“Think about it, tennis. Where were the Quebecers playing years ago? Now where are they’re playing? On the international scene here at the Rogers Cup.”

With all the hype comes a new trophy.

It’s designed by Canadian duo Yabu Pushelberg along with producer of natural quartz, Cambria.

The hardware features a gold-plated maple leaf perched at the top of a quartz body.

It’s meant to celebrate our Canadian tennis heritage and the players’ impeccable grace.

“We’re very happy because first of all, I think it looks great and I hope we have it for a number of years,” Rogers Cup director Eugene Lapierre told Global News.

The rise of the sport is even peeking the curiosity of talent from other fields.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see our Canadian guys to see how they can do especially on home soil. As an athlete, I always feel like it’s special to be having a match here with their own fans,” Canadian Olympic Figure Skater Joannie Rochette said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of Canada’s National Training Centre, right next to the grounds of the Rogers Cup.

The all-time popularity of the sport may have to do with the fact that the facility is pumping out star athletes.

“Sports in Canada are still healthy and it’s going in the right direction so that’s awesome to see,” Canadian Olympic freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury said.

The cup’s program director says the tournament now features something missing in past years.

“We now have our own stars. We have a Milos Raonic, we have a Vasek Pospisil, Genie Bouchard, Francoise Abanda and we have new kids that are going to be coming up,” Lapierre said.

“Just watch out. When our own players write the story of these tournaments here and in Toronto, it’s gonna be amazing.”