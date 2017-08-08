Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, August 08, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

As of Monday, we have had 14 consecutive days of 30 degree plus, and 39 consecutive days of dry weather in Kelowna.

Currently Kelowna is in the middle of its third longest stretch of dry conditions.

With little or no significant rain in sight until the end of the work week, we will mostly likely tie our second longest stretch of dry weather today when we hit 40 consecutive days.

Signs point to a change in the weather pattern by this weekend or early next week. Until then, expect more dry and hazy conditions in the BC Southern Interior.

Today’s daytime high range: 28C to 35C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla