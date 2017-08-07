Serious crash on Alberta Highway 1 leads to traffic detour: RCMP
Alberta RCMP were called to a crash between a semi and a Pontiac Sunfire just east of Medicine Hat Monday afternoon.
Redcliff RCMP responded to a call to the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 41 just before 4 p.m.
“As a result of the collision, westbound traffic on Highway 1 will be diverted for the next several hours,” RCMP said in a statement. “Motorists are advised to expect delays while the collision is investigated by a RCMP collision analyst.”
Details on the cause of the crash, the number of people involved and their injuries were not immediately available.
More to come…
