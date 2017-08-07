Traffic
August 7, 2017 6:11 pm
Updated: August 7, 2017 6:59 pm

Serious crash on Alberta Highway 1 leads to traffic detour: RCMP

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Traffic was being diverted Monday afternoon on Highway 1 at Highway 41 due to a serious crash.

Leah Murray / CHAT TV News
A A

Alberta RCMP were called to a crash between a semi and a Pontiac Sunfire just east of Medicine Hat Monday afternoon.

Redcliff RCMP responded to a call to the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 41 just before 4 p.m.

A serious crash happened on Highway 1 at Highway 41 on Aug. 7, 2017.

Leah Murray / CHAT TV News

“As a result of the collision, westbound traffic on Highway 1 will be diverted for the next several hours,” RCMP said in a statement. “Motorists are advised to expect delays while the collision is investigated by a RCMP collision analyst.”

Details on the cause of the crash, the number of people involved and their injuries were not immediately available.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Alberta traffic
Highway 1 Crash
Highway 1 traffic
Highway 41 crash
Medicine Hat
Redcliff RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News