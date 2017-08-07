Canada
August 7, 2017 4:42 pm

New Brunswick seniors’ home limits toilet paper allowance to keep costs down

By Staff The Canadian Press
In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
A A

MONCTON, N.B. – A New Brunswick seniors’ home is advising residents they will each be limited to two rolls of toilet paper a week.

The Manoir Notre-Dame in Moncton says the move is necessary because of an increase in overall costs.

Story continues below

The Aug. 2 note adds that paper tissues will no longer be distributed.

READ MORE: New Brunswick commits to initiative to help keep seniors at home longer

But management says residents will be able to obtain additional toilet paper if it’s added to their prescription deliveries.

Anita LeBlanc, who went public with the notice, says it’s a humiliating situation. She says her mother-in-law called her, asking her to buy toilet paper after staff at the home refused to give her any.

Officials with the Manoir Notre-Dame did not want to be interviewed.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
manoir notre-dame moncton
manoir notre-dame toilet paper
moncton retirement home
moncton seniors home toilet paper
new brunswick retirement home
new brunswick seniors home toilet paper
retirement home
retirement home toilet paper
Seniors Home
seniors home toilet paper
seniors' homes
toilet paper limit
toilet paper rations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News