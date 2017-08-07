Several people rescued from 2 waterfalls by Hamilton emergency crews

Emergency crews are performing rope rescues at two Hamilton waterfalls, and officials say multiple people have been rescued.

A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson told Global News that crews were called to Albion Falls, on Mountain Brow Boulevard, west of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Five minutes later, crews were called to Chedoke Falls, on Scenic Drive, west of Garth Street.

The spokesperson said a group of people were stranded on rocks and a person was stuck in the rapids. One of those injured had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At Chedoke Falls, the spokesperson said five people were stuck on an island below the waterfalls as it experienced a flash flood.

Firefighters had to use ropes to get to those who were stranded.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Hamilton area at around the time of the emergency calls. He said based on weather radar, parts of Hamilton received 25 to 50 millimetres of rain in an hour.

News of the rescues comes days after the City of Hamilton announced it installed 215 metres of fencing and 30 new warning signs at Albion Falls amid on-going safety concerns. Earlier this year, the City of Hamilton posted a safety video and issued tips for those looking to visit area waterfalls. The safety campaign came after a record 25 rope rescues last year by firefighters.

“Visitors to local waterfalls should exercise caution, stay on the marked trails, respect the posted signage and check out the waterfalls from the viewing platforms,” the City’s statement on Friday read.

“Given the recent rainfall, many of Hamilton’s waterfalls will have extra water flowing through them and could be particularly dangerous.”

