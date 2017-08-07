Sunday evening fight sends man to hosptial

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital Sunday evening after a fight escalated in Regina.

Regina police received a call about a fight in progress at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of McTavish Street. By the time police arrived the fight had evolved into a weapons offence, leaving the 43-year-old with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the matter as a weapons offence, and say no other details can be released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call either the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).