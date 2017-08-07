Calgary police investigate early morning shooting in city’s northeast
Police are investigating after an early morning shooting sent a man to hospital Monday. Officers do not believe it was a random incident.
Calgary police said they were called at about 5:15 a.m. to Pinehill Road N.E. for reports of shots fired. A man was found in the street with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Police said a motorbike was found near him, but there was no indication of a crash from the initial report.
He was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.
Police said no one was in custody as of 11:30 a.m. and investigators were working to determine how many offenders were involved.
Officers had canvassed the area and asked neighbours for any CCTV footage that would help the investigation.
