August 7, 2017 1:54 pm

Calgary police investigate early morning shooting in city’s northeast

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

No suspects were in custody as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting sent a man to hospital Monday. Officers do not believe it was a random incident.

Calgary police said they were called at about 5:15 a.m. to Pinehill Road N.E. for reports of shots fired. A man was found in the street with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Police said a motorbike was found near him, but there was no indication of a crash from the initial report.

He was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Police said no one was in custody as of 11:30 a.m. and investigators were working to determine how many offenders were involved.

Officers had canvassed the area and asked neighbours for any CCTV footage that would help the investigation.

Global News