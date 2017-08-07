Crime
August 7, 2017 11:55 am

Winnipeg police close Court Avenue for forensic investigation

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg police said Court Avenue will be closed throughout most of the day.

Winnipeg police have taped off a street near the Garden City area Sunday for a forensic investigation.

Officers were originally called to Court Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of an assault.

Police have remained on scene since, and are not releasing any further details.

Officials said Court Avenue will remain closed throughout the day.

