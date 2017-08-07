Winnipeg police close Court Avenue for forensic investigation
Winnipeg police have taped off a street near the Garden City area Sunday for a forensic investigation.
Officers were originally called to Court Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of an assault.
Police have remained on scene since, and are not releasing any further details.
Officials said Court Avenue will remain closed throughout the day.
