Authorities discipline phony West Kelowna eye doctor

Patients who’ve had their eyes checked by a West Kelowna businessman are being advised to have them checked again.

The B.C. College of Opticians is advising patients of William Lougheed of Imperial Optical in West Kelowna to seek an eye health examination.

The college said Lougheed misled patients to believe he was an optician when in fact he’s not.

Lougheed is not registered with the college.

This is Lougheed’s second brush with the college.

In 2015, he was found to have breached a consent order issued by the college’s discipline committee.

The college said Lougheed is now prohibited from operating his business — Imperial Optical — or work in an optical store.