N.B. man facing charges of sexual assault, assaulting police in Halifax

A 29-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested on Sunday in Halifax, and faces charges including sexual assault and assaulting police, after being chased by officers to the courthouse he will eventually appear in.

Officers were called to the 5400-block of Spring Garden Road, shortly before 3 a.m., for a reported sexual assault, Halifax Regional Police said in a press release.

READ MORE: NS justice system in the spotlight, amid low rate of sexual assault cases leading to charges

According to police, a woman walking alone was followed by a man she didn’t know.

“When she turned, she saw the man masturbating and he immediately lunged at her, sexually assaulting her over her clothing,” police said, adding that the man ran off when she yelled.

Police subsequently searched the area. When they found the man, he took off.

Th pursuit ended behind the Halifax Provincial Court, and he was arrested. He’s set to appear in court on Tuesday.

He is also facing a charge of resisting arrest.