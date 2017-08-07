Man on motorcycle dead after colliding into a parked car

A 52-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a parked vehicle Sunday evening.

Around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, emergency personnel were called to the area of Wilkins Street and Upper Queens Street after reports of a motorcycle that collided into a parked vehicle.

The 52-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he has since succumbed to his injuries.

Wilkins Street was closed over the course of the night, but has since been re-opened. An investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).