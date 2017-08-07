COMMENTARY: Dolphins toss up a Hail Mary and pray Jay Cutler can answer their prayer

Desperate times call for desperate measures, just ask the Miami Dolphins.

What a roller coaster it has been for the NFL team.

Over the last few days, the Dolphins have gone from being as hopeful as any other team in the league of achieving big things in 2017 to feelings of despair after losing their most important player to an ACL injury, and back to being somewhat confident in their new main man.

Miami grabbed headlines when quarterback Ryan Tannehill was hurt in a non-contact incident at training camp. What would they do? Who would they sign? Is backup Matt Moore an option?

One name that quickly jumped to the front of the line was former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick. Certainly talented enough, but Kaepernick’s political stance during the U.S. national anthem last year, and his wearing of a Fidel Castro t-shirt, wouldn’t have gone over well in South Florida.

READ MORE: Miami Dolphins’ players should ‘give up’ freedom of speech on the field: police union

The Dolphins also apparently considered former Heisman Trophy winning pivot Tim Tebow. But it sounds like the footballer-turned-minor league baseball player has put his pigskin days behind him. Journeyman Kyle Orton was also said to be on Miami head coach Adam Gase’s list.

Cutler was getting ready to embark on a TV broadcasting career before he got the call from Gase, his one-time offensive coordinator in Chicago. Now he’s going to wear Miami’s aqua, coral and white uniform in 2017.

It’s a Hail Mary from the Fish and only time will tell if it turns out to be a big score. As a Dolphins fan, I have my doubts. But given the crop of QBs that are available, Cutler may be the best of a mediocre bunch.