Crime
August 7, 2017 6:16 am

Man injured in Montreal North stabbing

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A 28-year-old man suffered lower back injuries after being stabbed Sunday evening in Montreal North, Monday, August 7, 2017.

A 28-year-old man was transported to hospital Sunday evening after suffering injuries to his lower back after an alleged stabbing.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of Langelier Boulevard and Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard in Montreal North.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, a 39-year-old man was arrested and the victim is known to police.

Boisselle said police no longer fear for the victim’s life.

