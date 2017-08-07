Man injured in Montreal North stabbing
A 28-year-old man was transported to hospital Sunday evening after suffering injuries to his lower back after an alleged stabbing.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of Langelier Boulevard and Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard in Montreal North.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, a 39-year-old man was arrested and the victim is known to police.
Boisselle said police no longer fear for the victim’s life.
