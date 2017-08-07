Canada
Motorists asked to look out for young burrowing owls on Saskatchewan roads

By Staff The Canadian Press

Kaytlyn Burrows with Nature Saskatchewan says there have been sightings of juvenile burrowing owls in a few areas of the province.

Young members of an endangered species that have left their nests in Saskatchewan may be at risk.

Kaytlyn Burrows with Nature Saskatchewan said there have been sightings of juvenile burrowing owls in a few areas of the province.

The young and inexperienced owls are in danger now because they are attracted to gravel roads and ditches.

Burrowing owls are small and nest in the ground.

Burrows is urging travellers to keep a close eye out for the owls, noting summer in Saskatchewan is a critical time in their lifespan.

She said the owls breed in Canada, then migrate to southern Texas and Mexico for the winter.

