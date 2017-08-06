Precautionary drinking water advisory issued in La Ronge, Sask.

A precautionary drinking water advisory is in effect for all users of La Ronge’s water distribution system in northern Saskatchewan.

According to the town’s website, the advisory was issued Sunday morning due to an upset at the water treatment plant causing inadequate disinfectant residual within the system.

Consumers are advised to boil all water used for drinking purposes for at least one minute prior to use.

Boiled water should also be used for other activities where it may be ingested like brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, and for ice cubes.

People are advised not to use the water for washing dishes, unless it has been boiled. Washed dishes and utensils can be soaked in a bleach water solution (approximately two tablespoons of bleach per gallon or 10 ml of bleach per litre of water) for at least two minutes to kill any bacteria which may be present.

Consumers are also advised to:

Not drink from any public drinking fountains supplied by the public water supply;

Ensure younger children and infants are sponge-bathed. Adults, adolescents and older children may shower, bathe or wash using tap water but should avoid swallowing the water; and

Consult with a doctor if people have cuts or rashes that are severe before using the water.

The advisory will be lifted once the water supply is determined to be completely safe.