Scottish hammer throw, a crowd favourite at Montreal’s 40th Highland Games

According to Jason Baines, throwing a heavy Scottish hammer might not be as bad as it looks.

“Well, the first time, it feels horrible and then as you warm up, you feel better and better, if you throw far. If you throw far, you feel great, if you throw short, you feel — sore.

The hammer is 22 pounds, and it’s just one of the many events at this year’s Montreal Highland Games. It’s their 40th anniversary, and the organizers were invited to return to the hospital grounds in Verdun, after being at several other locations over the years. Brian MacKenzie, one of the organizers, thinks they’re very fortunate.

“It’s a superb location for the Highland gathering. Lots of grounds, lots of trees, shade, and because of the two entrances to the grounds, it’s good for parking.

But he says that the festivities aren’t limited to the grounds here at the hospital, and celebrations actually started before Sunday. “Last night, we had a ceilidh in the ceilidh tent. “We also had a parade last Thursday, which was followed by the pub night.”

Most people look forward to the usual activities and competitions, like Highland dancing, pipe band competitions and the tug-of-war. But the most popular, by far, seems to be the athletic competitions, like the caber toss, the stone put and, yes, heavy Scottish hammer throw.

Even though the event is primarily a celebration of Scottish culture, people like Georgia Kalavritinos, who is of Spartan, Greek heritage, says she’s grateful for the games and there are similarities to her own cultural history. “It’s akin to the whole games and throwing rocks and stones and all that. “It’s similar, and it’s a great opportunity to see these athletes in action, hear the bagpipes, learn about the culture.”

That’s the kind of thing MacKenzie wants to hear because the he says the games are, after all, ” for people from all backgrounds. Anybody to come to the games and experience the Canadian Scottish cultures. You don’t have to be Scottish to be here today.

Even if some, like Kalavritinos, are mainly interested in burly men in kilts throwing heavy things. “It’s wonderful,” she laughs. “Just like back in the old days. “I love it!”