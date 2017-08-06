Senior couple missing after leaving Manitoba hospital

Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly couple from Neepawa who went missing on Saturday afternoon.

83-year-old Vera Barber and her 92-year-old husband Gerald were last seen when she picked him up from the Neepawa hospital at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

They were both last seen driving away in their 2012 sage green Honda CRV with the Manitoba plate VAA 650.

Gerald is described as Caucasion, 5’4″, 115 pounds, with a thin build and grey balding hair. He was last seen wearing an army green zip up fleece and with a walker.

Vera is Caucasion, 5″2, 130 pounds, with short grey hair. Officers said she walks with a very distinct left side limp. She was last seem wearing a light coloured short sleeve shirt and capri pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7338.