August 6, 2017 5:36 pm

Senior couple missing after leaving Manitoba hospital

This elderly couple has been missing from Neepawa since Saturday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly couple from Neepawa who went missing on Saturday afternoon.

83-year-old Vera Barber and her 92-year-old husband Gerald were last seen when she picked him up from the Neepawa hospital at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

They were both last seen driving away in their 2012 sage green Honda CRV with the Manitoba plate VAA 650.

Gerald is described as Caucasion, 5’4″, 115 pounds, with a thin build and grey balding hair. He was last seen wearing an army green zip up fleece and with a walker.

Vera is Caucasion, 5″2, 130 pounds, with short grey hair. Officers said she walks with a very distinct left side limp. She was last seem wearing a light coloured short sleeve shirt and capri pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7338.

Global News