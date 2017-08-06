Record-breaking crowds take over first half of Canada Summer Games, officials say

It’s being described as the largest crowd in Canada Summer Games history.

Friday night, Team Manitoba squared off against Team Saskatchewan in the men’s gold medal baseball game at Shaw Park.

After attendance numbers came in, officials say close to 7,000 people were on hand, cheering on their team.

“That really takes it to a level that you can’t plan for,” President and C.E.O of the 2017 Canada Summer Games, Jeff Hnatiuk said.

The crowd set an all-time Canada Summer Games attendance record, according to Hnatiuk.

It was one of many events drawing big numbers across the city.

Throughout the week, Hnatiuk said more than 60,000 people were scanned into Canada Summer Games Events.

“From an expectation stand point, that was something we hoped we could create. So, so far, so good,” Hnatiuk said.

READ MORE: Longer wait times expected at Winnipeg Airport Saturday as Canada Summer Games turnover

On top of the 60,000 people in Winnipeg watching live, more than 285,000 people tuned into online streams from across the country and beyond.

“The really interesting stat around that too was, it was viewed in over 88 countries.”

Hnatiuk said he expects the big crowds to continue going into the second week of action.

More than 2,000 athletes arrived at the airport Saturday, making their way to the athletes village at the University of Manitoba.

RELATED: Plenty more medal chances for Manitoba in week 2 of Canada Summer Games

Hnatiuk said events like swimming, volleyball, wrestling, and softball are expected to draw big numbers in week two.