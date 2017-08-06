Environment
August 6, 2017 5:50 pm

Vermont boy, 10, reels in humongous 15-kg carp

By Staff The Associated Press

This April 22, 2017 photo shows Chase Stokes, then 10, holding a giant carp, weighing 33.25 pounds, in Ferrisburgh, Vt.

John Stokes via AP
A A

FERRISBURGH, Vt. – A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore. Chase Stokes’ fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds (15.08 kilograms).

The Rutland Herald reports the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder. Stokes, now 11, said he likes fish for carp because they’re “hard to find.”

Shawn Good from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department called the boy a “fishing maniac.” He said Stokes has landed the most trophy fish in Vermont’s Master Angler Program.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
big fish
biggest giant carp
Fishing
fishing for carp
fishing record
fishing records
giant carp
giant carp fishing
giant carp record
huge carp
Vermont boy carp
Vermont boy catches huge carp
vermont carp
Vermont giant carp

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News