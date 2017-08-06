Man charged with attempted murder, 2 suspects wanted after Oakville shooting: police

Halton police have charged a man in connection with a shooting that left another man in critical condition in Oakville Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near a shopping plaza at Cornwall Road and Trafalgar Road around 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 35-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where according to police, he remains in critical condition as of Sunday.

One suspect was arrested a short distance from the scene.

Police said Marley Dorphelus, 21, of Montreal, has been charged with attempted murder.

Two others men fled on foot and remain at large, police said.

The first suspect is described as male, black, six-feet tall, about 200 pounds, with a slim build. He was wearing dark, long pants and a dark shirt.

The second suspect is described as a male, black, between 5’9″ and 5’0″ with his hair in tight cornrows. He was possibly wearing shorts.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

—With files from Kerri Breen