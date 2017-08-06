More than half a million people expected at 39th Vancouver Pride Parade

Downtown Vancouver will be transformed into a sea of sound and colour Sunday afternoon, as the city plays host to its 39th annual Pride Parade.

Organizers estimate between 500,000 and 650,000 could pack the downtown core for the parade, Sunset Beach festival and associated events.

LISTEN: Kieran Burgess, Co-Executive Director of the Vancouver Pride Society gives a preview of the parade

“Obviously it’s always hard to measure those numbers accurately, but that’s what we anticipate with police and our planning,” Kieran Burgess, co-executive director of the Vancouver Pride Society told CKNW’s The Jill Bennett Show.

The parade kicks off at noon at Robson and Thurlow Streets, before winding its way down to Denman Street and Beach Avenue and finishing at the Sunset Beach festival site.

The event brings together members of the LGBTQ community, along with friends and supporters to celebrate equality and inclusivity.

LISTEN: A brief history of the Vancouver Pride Parade

Burgess said there are a few small changes this year, including moving an accessibilty zone to the main festival site, with increased capacity for people with disabilities and mobility issues.

The beer garden has also been expanded.

The parade caps a week of events, including the Trans and Dyke marches, East Side Pride, Davie Street Party, speaking events, cruises and parties.

Police participation

And there is one larger change this year: an agreement to scale back the uniformed presence of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

“We’ve decided to proceed with police in the parade, but there will be no marked police vehicles, there will be no sirens used, the police will be marching primarily in T-shirts, with the exception of some visible officers that wear their uniform such as the chief,” Burgess said.

He said the decision was made after concerns were raised by groups including Black Lives Matters about the presence of uniformed police officers in the parade, and their effect on the feelings of safety of vulnerable and marginalized groups.

Black Lives Matter Vancouver asked the VPD last year to withdraw voluntarily from the event.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter Vancouver holds march, voices opposition to police marching in Pride parade

“We also heard a lot of feedback from elders in the community who really have worked hard to have the police there, so we’re trying to be respectful of both sides of what is a very polarizing issue,” Burgess said.

The scaled-back model was arrived at after extensive consultation with the community, he said.

Both Black Lives Matters and Rainbow Refugees — a group that supports LGBTQ people fleeing persecution — have said they will not participate in the parade as a result.

Road closures and Transit

With hundreds of thousands of people expected in the downtown core, multiple road closures are in effect.

Streets that will be closed on August 6 (times are approximate):

1000-1100 Robson St. between Burrard and Bute from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

700-900 Thurlow St. between Georgia and Nelson from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

1100-1600 Robson St. between Bute and Denman from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

800-1200 Denman St. between Robson and Beach from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

1300-1700 Beach Ave. between Denman and Jervis from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Robson and Denman streets will be re-opened once the parade has cleared and streets have been cleaned.

TransLink has also added additional Expo and Millennium Line trains from mid-morning until mid-afternoon, and will be monitoring the Canada Line to see if more service is required.

On the buses, Routes 5, 6, C21 and C23 will be rerouted between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the 240 and 246 will be rerouted between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.