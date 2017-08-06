Reports of funnel clouds over areas of Saskatchewan on Saturday

Reports of funnel clouds in Saskatchewan were received by Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists on Saturday.

According to a preliminary weather summary, five funnel clouds were reported as weak thunderstorms developed over southern portions of the province.

Summary of reported funnel clouds:

Near Lashburn at 2:33 p.m. CT;

Caronport at 2:37 p.m.;

Revenue at 3:27 p.m.;

Near Canora at 4:10 p.m.; and

Handel at 4:43 p.m.

@PQuinlanGlobal @weathernetwork And for a closeup… Camera shot of the funnel over Canora at 4:15 pm, Aug 5 #skstorm pic.twitter.com/XeLkyEdb9m — Lisa Boychuk (@GFstormchaser) August 5, 2017

READ MORE: How you can stay safe and save lives this severe weather season

Environment Canada said these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation, which is normally not a danger near the ground.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.