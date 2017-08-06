Weather
Reports of funnel clouds over areas of Saskatchewan on Saturday

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

There were reports of funnel clouds on Saturday afternoon as weak thunderstorms developed over portions of southern Saskatchewan.

Reports of funnel clouds in Saskatchewan were received by Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists on Saturday.

According to a preliminary weather summary, five funnel clouds were reported as weak thunderstorms developed over southern portions of the province.

Summary of reported funnel clouds:

  • Near Lashburn at 2:33 p.m. CT;
  • Caronport at 2:37 p.m.;
  • Revenue at 3:27 p.m.;
  • Near Canora at 4:10 p.m.; and
  • Handel at 4:43 p.m.

Environment Canada said these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation, which is normally not a danger near the ground.

