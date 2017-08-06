Reports of funnel clouds over areas of Saskatchewan on Saturday
Reports of funnel clouds in Saskatchewan were received by Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists on Saturday.
According to a preliminary weather summary, five funnel clouds were reported as weak thunderstorms developed over southern portions of the province.
Summary of reported funnel clouds:
- Near Lashburn at 2:33 p.m. CT;
- Caronport at 2:37 p.m.;
- Revenue at 3:27 p.m.;
- Near Canora at 4:10 p.m.; and
- Handel at 4:43 p.m.
Environment Canada said these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation, which is normally not a danger near the ground.
