Part of ceiling collapses on Winnipeg firefighter Saturday evening

Two people are recovering following an apartment fire in the North End of Winnipeg Saturday evening.

At around 7:50 p.m. emergency crews responded to an apartment building at 476 King Street for reports of smoke.

Crews were able to put out the flames that seemed to be coming from one suite in the building.

A firefighter was injured in the process. Crews said part of a ceiling collapsed on top of him and he was sent to hospital for observation. The injuries are unknown, but he has since been released.

A woman was also sent to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are both under investigation.