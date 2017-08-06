Fiery crash along Trans-Canada Highway results in impaired driving charges

Charges are pending against a 27-year-old man following a fiery crash on Highway 1 near Gleichen, Alta., on Saturday.

Police were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Range Road 215 around 7 a.m., Saturday morning.

RCMP said a Subaru Legacy was travelling east at an excessive speed when it rear-ended the Ford Fairlane.

READ MORE: Calgary woman dies in crash on Trans-Canada near Gleichen

All three occupants of the Fairlane were taken to hospital in Calgary with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Subaru came to rest in the ditch and was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. The driver and lone occupant of the Subaru was not seriously injured and was found to be impaired by alcohol,” RCMP said.

Charges are now pending against the 27-year-old man including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle over .80 milligrams causing bodily harm, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The man’s name has not been released.