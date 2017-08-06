Man barricaded in Saskatoon home arrested by police

Saskatoon police have arrested a 26-year-old man who was barricaded in a home for five hours on Sunday.

Just before 3:30 a.m. CT, police were called to a report of a man who was unlawfully confined by another man in a home in the 800-block of 33rd Street West.

Police said the victim was able to escape unharmed.

The other man barricaded himself inside the house while tactical members, crisis negotiators and patrol officers tried to convince him to come out.

Just after 9 a.m., the 26-year-old man exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of assault and unlawful confinement. Police said weapon charges are pending.

Traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.