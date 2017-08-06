Canada
Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 11A

RCMP investigate a fatal collision Saturday night near Blackfalds.

One person died as a result of a head-on collision west of Red Deer Saturday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 11A.

RCMP said a westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle “nearly head-on.”

A third vehicle travelling westbound was also involved in the collision with less severe damage.

The occupants of all the vehicles were rushed to Red Deer Regional Hospital with extensive injuries.

A passenger in the eastbound vehicle died.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

