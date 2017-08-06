25-pound crystal stolen off engagement ring sculpture outside Yorkville jewelry store

A large diamond-shaped crystal belonging to an engagement ring sculpture was stolen from out front of a Yorkville jewelry shop early Saturday, the store’s owners say.

The 25-pound crystal was stolen around 1 a.m. from Louro and Sons Jewellers on Avenue Road.

The thief was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras and the owners have released the video to the public in the hopes of capturing the suspect.

In the video, the thief pries the diamond off the top of the 7-foot sculpture with a hammer.

The diamond has a $7,000 value, according to the owners, who have offered a reward for any information leading to its return.

Toronto police told Global News an investigation is underway.

The sculpture was designed by Louis Louro Jr. and unveiled at the store in December 2016.