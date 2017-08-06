Man sought by police in attempted murder investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

Police report officers responded to a call about an injured person in the Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road area around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

It is alleged, a man assaulted a 49-year-old before fleeing southbound on Lansdowne Avenue.

The first man has been identified as 45-year-old Whitley Hunter, of Toronto.

Police said he is wanted for attempted murder and is considered “armed and dangerous.” Police warn that if seen, do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).