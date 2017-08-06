Man wanted in connection to three assaults charged for ramming a police cruiser

A 24-year-old man wanted on multiple assault charges has been arrested in connection with the ramming a police vehicle Friday evening.

The Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police assisted First Nations Police on Friday night in the arrest of the man.

First Nations police received reports of two speeding vehicles in the area of River Road on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation around 7:00p.m. Friday, the media release says.

Police tried to stop one vehicle on Fairgrounds Road but the vehicle fled, and the traffic stop was ended due to safety concerns. OPP say while the First Nations officer was stopped at Oneida and Bodkin roads, a second vehicle appeared and rear-ended the cruiser, causing minor injuries to the officer who has since been released from hospital.

That vehicle also fled the scene, but the driver, was later stopped and arrested while driving another vehicle.

The suspect had been wanted by police in connection with the assault of three people at a home Tuesday night. He is facing assault, mischief and other charges in that incident.

Darryl Francis Sturgeon of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, driving while disqualified and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Sturgeon was held for a bail hearing Saturday in London Criminal Court.