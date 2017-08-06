Male suspect sought after robbing woman at downtown condo: police

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown core.

Police report that around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday a man met a 29-year-old woman inside a condo building in the King Street West and Bathurst Street area.

The men then allegedly took money that belonged to the woman before pushing and slapping her as he left.

The man is described as in his late 20s, with a slim build, full beard, black facial hair and black hair tied in a bun. He had tattoos of wings on his back, nondescript tattoos on his biceps, as well as on his chest area and forearm.

He was wearing a black shirt with abstract patterns in white, black pants and black shoes at the time.

Police believe he may be staying in the King Street West and Portland Avenue area before travelling to Detroit.

Security images have been released of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).