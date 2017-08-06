Multiple alarm blaze at Hess Street apartment

A multiple alarm blaze forced an evacuation at a downtown apartment building.

Hamilton firefighters responded to the call of a fire on the 5th floor of the building at 95 Hess Street South at 4:38 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving, crews found a working fire that began to expand from a 5th floor balcony to the 6th floor.

Firefighters were able to battle the blaze quickly and the fire was contained to the two units.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $140,000.

Fire officials say they believe the probable cause of the fire is electrical in nature.