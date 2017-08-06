Daughter charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life after mother found in “unhealthy state”

A woman is facing charges after Hamilton police found her mother in “an unhealthy state”.

Hamilton police were called to a home in the area of Barton Street and Emerald Street North at around 7:30p.m. on Friday to check on the well-being of a 90-year-old woman who was living with her 65-year-old daughter.

Police say they found the home in “deplorable condition” and became concerned with the level of care the mother was receiving.

Due to the lack of care, food, and the condition of the environment around the elderly woman, police arrested the daughter and charged her with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police say the mother was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration and is in continued care.