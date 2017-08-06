One person in serious condition after collision between cyclist and motorist in downtown core

A collision between and motorist and a cyclist has left one person in serious condition.

The accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning near College and Bay streets.

Toronto police are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

The victim has been to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.