Motorcycle crash in Vaughan claims life of man in his 20s

A man in his 20s is the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Vaughan.

The accident took place at a plaza in the Weston Road and Highway 7 area, where the victim crashed his motorcycle into the side of Marshall’s store around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist was the lone victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

York Regional police are now investigating and asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.