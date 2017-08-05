Canada will help fight extremism in Southeast Asia, Chrystia Freeland tells ASEAN members

Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off a second day of meetings in the Philippines on Sunday (August 6) with talks with Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland.

In her opening remarks, Freeland offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the battle against Islamic militants in the southern, Marawi City, and told her ASEAN partners that Canada is commited to help eradicate extremism in the region.

READ MORE: ISIS operative in Philippines insists Manila casino attacker was ‘soldier of the caliphate’

Philippines, the rotating chair of this year’s ASEAN, has been battling Islamist militants who seized control of parts of the mainly Muslim Marawi City more than two months ago. Close to 700 people have died and more than 400,000 displaced in the intense fighting. Philippine authorities believe the problem goes beyond Marawi and militants may be preparing to attack other cities.

Canada is among among the 27 nations attending the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) where the ministers are expected to discuss issues of mutual interests, include combat insurgencies and North Korea’s nuclear threat.