Hefty bill for Okanagan flood season

The cost of this spring’s flooding in the Okanagan is estimated at $20 million.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is handing the province the bill, even though that may not be the final tally.

The unprecedented flooding started in the beginning of May, with local cr3eeks breaching their banks and damaging numerous homes, public property and submerging many city streets.

The fight continued into the middle of June, with Okanagan Lake reaching record breaking levels.

People whose homes or properties were damaged from the flooding have until Oct. 27 to make a claim for provincial disaster financial assistance.