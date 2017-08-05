SuperRun draws hotrods and car fanatics from across Canada

Hotrods, muscle cars, street machines and rat rods were on display at Prairieland Park over the August long weekend.

Brian Klassen travelled from Manitoba to show two of his vehicles in the SuperRun 2017 car show.

“We’re fanatics, car fanatics,” Klassen laughed.

“I started on go-karts when I was 10 or 11, so I’ve just been at it all time,” Klassen said.

Now almost 60 years later, Klassen has 40 project cars on the go. He said he enters a car show almost every weekend of the summer.

He crafted a one-of-a-kind trailer camper, which had people snapping pictures and taking a look inside for themselves.

“It’s a dream and I didn’t want to waste a dream, so I built it,” Klassen explained.

“The back end is all fabricated in my shop. The truck was a gravel truck and it’s a ’59 Cummins with an Allison automatic and it rides like a car,” Klassen said.

There’s enough room in the trailer truck to fit the 1967 Oldsmobile car Klassen is also showing.

The SuperRun show started in Saskatoon in 1990 and now rotates from Manitoba, to Alberta and then to Saskatchewan.

Over 400 vehicles from Ontario to British Columbia were on display.

Bob Gunn is the SuperRun committee head and expects upwards of 5,000 people to attend the weekend event.

“It grows in your blood and it stays and doesn’t go away,” Gunn said.

The car show will return to Saskatoon in 2020.