Usain Bolt takes bronze in final race, as Justin Gatlin shocks Jamaican favourite

Justin Gatlin ruined Usain Bolt‘s farewell party when the 35-year-old American won the world 100 meters title on Saturday – sparking a chorus of boos from a crowd unhappy with his doping past.

As so often before Jamaican Bolt made a terrible start but this time he could not make it up as Christian Coleman, the 21-year-old American who beat him in the semi-finals, looked set for victory.

READ MORE: Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Beijing Olympic gold following doping case involving teammate

But former world and Olympic champion Gatlin, who stumbled at the death to lose the 2015 world final to Bolt, timed his surge and dip to perfection to win in 9.92 seconds.

Coleman took silver in 9.94 with Bolt third in 9.95.