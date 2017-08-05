Sports
August 5, 2017 5:23 pm

Usain Bolt takes bronze in final race, as Justin Gatlin shocks Jamaican favourite

By Mitch Phillips Reuters

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. salutes Usain Bolt of Jamaica after the men's 100-metre final at the World Athletics Championships in London Stadium, London, Britain, Aug. 5, 2017.

REUTERS/Phil Noble
A A

Justin Gatlin ruined Usain Bolt‘s farewell party when the 35-year-old American won the world 100 meters title on Saturday – sparking a chorus of boos from a crowd unhappy with his doping past.

Story continues below

As so often before Jamaican Bolt made a terrible start but this time he could not make it up as Christian Coleman, the 21-year-old American who beat him in the semi-finals, looked set for victory.

READ MORE: Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Beijing Olympic gold following doping case involving teammate

But former world and Olympic champion Gatlin, who stumbled at the death to lose the 2015 world final to Bolt, timed his surge and dip to perfection to win in 9.92 seconds.

Coleman took silver in 9.94 with Bolt third in 9.95.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Gatlin Bolt
Justin Gatlin
Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt 100 meters
Usain Bolt 100 metres
Usain Bolt final race
Usain Bolt Justin Gatlin
Usain Bolt last race

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News