August 5, 2017 4:53 pm
Updated: August 5, 2017 5:05 pm

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in southwest Calgary

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a SUV on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Lower Springbank Road and 101 Street southwest at about 1:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 30s, was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman driving the SUV was assessed by paramedics but was not injured.

The intersection was closed in all directions for several hours after the accident.

