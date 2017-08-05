Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Edmonton

As of 2:06 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Edmonton including St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

“A slow-moving thunderstorm is currently sitting over the city of Edmonton and is moving to the southwest at 10 km/h. This thunderstorm is producing localized flooding,” the advisory said.

Heavy downpours and flash flooding in some areas can be expected.

A weather advisory also remains in effect for a portion of east-central Alberta including Edmonton.

Environment Canada issued that advisory Saturday morning. It states: “conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds on Saturday afternoon and evening.”

It includes the Edmonton region, south to Drumheller, west to Drayton Valley and east to the Saskatchewan border.

The advisory goes on to say: “These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

