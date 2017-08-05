104 marijuana plants, 14 firearms seized by Prince Albert CFSEU

The Prince Albert Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) says it has charged four people with drug and firearm offences.

On Wednesday, officers conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation.

As a result, CFSEU members seized six pounds of marijuana, 104 marijuana plants, 25 grams of psilocybin and 14 firearms.

Spencer Mayert, 24, Jessica Atsma, 23, Troy Ohochinsky, 53, and Elissa Schinnell, 28, were arrested.

They are facing charges that include unlawfully producing cannabis marijuana, unlawful possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and unlawfully possessing a firearm without a licence.

The accused are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Aug. 8 in Prince Albert, Sask.