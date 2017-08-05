Missing Woman
August 5, 2017 3:25 pm
Updated: August 5, 2017 3:38 pm

St. Thomas police search for woman who went missing from local bar

By Jaclyn Carbone AM980
St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police say on Wednesday evening, 25-year-old Angela Romanchik left her house and went to a local licenced establishment downtown. She was supposed to return home just after 11 p.m., but never arrived.

Police say she may have left the establishment in a vehicle with another person, and the licence plate is unknown.

Romanchik is described as five-foot-seven, 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-6311364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers is also available through a link at www.stps.on.ca

