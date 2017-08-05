San Diego firefighter shows ‘empathy and compassion’ in child rescue after fatal collision

A San Diego firefighter has gained worldwide acclaim after he provided comfort to a little girl following a fatal collision in San Diego.

Last Wednesday, a tractor trailer jackknifed before sliding across a San Diego highway, leaving two people dead and six others injured.

Two girls were stuck inside a Kia Sorento which was hit by the truck as it slid across the highway into oncoming traffic.

READ MORE: Cross-country mission gets dying woman one last milkshake from her hometown

Ryan Lopez, a firefighter paramedic with Heartland Fire and Rescue Department, picked up four-year-old Chloe Andarus, and carried her away from the scene as her mom and sister were being treated.

The image of the firefighter swinging the tiny child and providing comfort has touched many.

“She really just wanted to hang on and just feel safe,” he told NBC 7.

Lopez distracted Chloe by showing her the tools on his jacket and providing a close-up view of the truck.

READ MORE: Rookie cop kindly buys diapers for shoplifting suspect

“Keeping her distracted was my ultimate goal and making her feel safe,” Lopez told Fox 5. “I think her expression of gratitude and the look on her face that she felt safe – I could tell it was better with me holding her and keeping her close to me so I could talk to her while we waited for the ambulance to transport her up to the hospital.”