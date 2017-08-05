Winnipeg police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing Friday afternoon

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect, after a fatal stabbing in the North End Friday afternoon.

Officials responded to the 300 block of Redwood Avenue around 3:15 p.m. for a report of an injured man.

When crews arrived, a 50-year-old man was suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate.