Winnipeg police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing Friday afternoon
A A
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect, after a fatal stabbing in the North End Friday afternoon.
Officials responded to the 300 block of Redwood Avenue around 3:15 p.m. for a report of an injured man.
When crews arrived, a 50-year-old man was suffering from stab wounds.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.
The homicide unit is continuing to investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.